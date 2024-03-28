Fake iPhones and Airpods among seized counterfeit goods worth £600,000

Counterfeit iPhones and Airpods are among goods worth £600,000 seized during searches in Northern Ireland. Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch seized “a significant amount” of counterfeit Apple and other high street electronic products during searches on Thursday. More than 20,000 items, including AirPods, iPhones, smartwatches, mobile phones, phone cases and vapes were seized during a search of two premises in Belfast and Portadown.

A sum of cash was also seized. Police said the products represent an estimated loss of £600,000 to Apple and other brands. Detective Sergeant Mason said: “The investigation stemmed from seizures made in December 2023 in the East Midlands.” One man, aged 24 was arrested in Portadown on suspicion of immigration offences. He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning. Detective Sergeant Mason added: “Criminals will attempt to copy anything, from clothing and jewellery to, in this case, electronic items. “Some consumers may unwittingly buy counterfeit goods, while others – pleased to have snatched an affordable replica – will be unaware of the hidden implications. “The grim reality is that proceeds from the sale of counterfeit goods often fund serious organised crime, including drug dealing, money laundering and human trafficking. “There are also health and safety risks associated with the use of some counterfeit goods, including electrical items. These items don’t undergo the testing and quality control that genuine items do. “A counterfeit phone charger, for example, won’t meet fire safety standards, and the attraction of ‘saving’ a few pounds could end up costing you your home. “Additionally, and perhaps unknown to many, the majority of fake goods are produced in sweatshops. “Here, vulnerable individuals work tirelessly in horrific conditions, and get paid a pittance in return.” Anyone with information, or concerns, about the supply of counterfeit goods is asked to contact police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.