Man, 29, extradited from Northern Ireland to US to stand trial for murder

A 29-year-old man wanted in the United States to stand trial for murder has been extradited from Northern Ireland.

The extradition on Thursday followed partnership work between the PSNI and the US authorities and the US Marshals Service.

A PSNI statement said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work with our international partners and will use all means available to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

“If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes, it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition courts.

“Our message is clear, that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man was extradited to Poland on Wednesday.

He was wanted to serve a sentence for driving convictions in the country dating back to 2012.

