Police are investigating a potential link to two arson attacks.

Six cars were damaged in an attack at a business in Finaghy in south Belfast.

The incident happened at a commercial premises in the Diamond Gardens area in the early hours of Thursday.

Officers received a report that at around 1am an accelerant had been poured over the fence of a garage yard in the area and set alight.

Damage was caused to the fence at the business as well as cars Credit: UTV

This caused damage to six cars inside the yard and the fence at the property.

Elsewhere a number of vehicles were targeted in another arson in Carryduff.

Eight cars and a lorry that were parked at a business on the Old Saintfield Road and in the street nearby.

Several of the vehicles were completely burnt out, while others were partially damaged.

The PSNI said their investigations were at an earl stage and they are working to establish if the incidents are connected. Officers are appealing for information.

