Funeral services for three of the four people killed in a single-car crash near Armagh last weekend have taken place on Good Friday.

Marina Crilly, 24, Emma Mallon, 22, Philip Mitchell, 27, and Keith Morrison, 22, all from the Armagh area, were formally named by police on Wednesday as the victims of the road crash last weekend.

The collision, which involved a grey Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

Police said the driver and three passengers were all declared dead at the scene.

At the funeral liturgy service for Ms Crilly at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymacnab, the priest said: “It is a very sad day for all the families who lost loved ones last Sunday morning.”

He paid tribute to the four young people killed in the crash: “Philip, Keith, Emma and our own parishioner Marina Crilly.

“We all felt the shock and the disbelief. We felt that such a tragedy couldn’t have happened and shouldn’t have happened.

“All the occupants were so young with a life ahead of them.”

Ms Crilly, a care home worker who was the mother of a young boy, was remembered for her faith as well as her love of fashion and music.

The priest said: “Marina touched all our lives and helped us keep alive the values and ideals she put before us; her kindness, her love, her friendliness, her devotion to Our Lady and her devotion to her family.”

At the service for Mr Morrison, his coffin was brought to the church on the back of a lorry cab and several tractors also parked outside.

Mr Morrison’s step-mother Christine Wright delivered a tribute on behalf of the family.

Speaking during the service at Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Ms Wright said: “Such a kind, caring, lovable, little rogue, the cheeky grin and the sparkle in his eyes. He would have done anything to help anyone and took great joy in helping out people – but don’t ask him during silage season!”

She added: “We are all so proud of this young man and what he has accomplished in a short life. We want this to be a celebration of a young life. We will miss him.”

Mr Mitchell’s funeral was also held on Friday at First Armagh Presbyterian Church.

In a statement, his family said: “While our hearts are broken, our love and deepest sympathy goes out to the families of Marina, Emma, and Keith, who lost their lives so tragically along with Philip at the weekend. Even now, it is just unthinkable what has happened and we still can’t really take it in.”

The statement adds: “Philip was more than just a member of our family; he was a bright light in the lives of all who knew him.

"He had a zest for life that was infectious, a kind soul that touched everyone he met, and a smile that could light up any room. He has left a huge void in our lives that can never be filled and we will never stop missing him.”

Ms Mallon’s funeral service will be held on Sunday.

