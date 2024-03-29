Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has stood down as DUP Leader with immediate effect, his party has confirmed.

A statement from the DUP said it comes after Sir Jeffrey was "charged with allegations of a historical nature".

The statement said: "The Party Chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.

"In accordance with the Party Rules, the Party Officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.

"The Party Officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the Interim Party Leader."

