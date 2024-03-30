Play Brightcove video

DEPUTY FIRST MINISTER STATEMENT

The deputy first minister has said she is "determined to do all she can to provide stability" following the resignation of her former party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after he was charged with a number of offences which he says he will strenuously contest. Meanwhile the PSNI has issued a statement warning social media users against commenting on the issue.

TWO PSNI OFFICERS INJURED IN CRASH

Two police officers have been injured after their patrol vehicle was hit by a car. The incident, which is being treated as accidental, happened after 10 o'clock last night on the Crankill Road in Ballymena.

The officers were responding to a report of a man driving under the influence of alcohol. One officer suffered a cut to the eye while another sustained injuries to their foot, arm, back and neck.

A 38-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences has been released on police bail.

TEEN ASSAULT

A teenager has been taken to hospital for treatment to his arm, nose and head after he was punched and kicked in what police have described as a sectarian hate crime.

It happened on Girdwood Avenue in north Belfast at around ten-to-six yesterday evening. Four teenage boys aged 13, 14, 15 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

BELFAST CITY ASSAULT

In a separate assault reported yesterday afternoon, another teenage boy suffered jaw and mouth injuries.

It's understood two groups of young people were involved in a fight near Belfast City Hall shortly after 4 o'clock.

As police arrived at the scene, one of the groups left in the direction of Donegall Square West, while the other headed towards Wellington Place.

WBA EUROPEAN FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE

It's a big night for boxing at the Ulster Hall as Lisburn's Kurt Walker headlines for the first time.

The Lisburn Boxer, who has ten wins from ten in his professional career, will take on England's James Beech Junior for the WBA continental Europe Featherweight title.

Despite the big occasion, Walker is confident of securing victory and putting on a show for fans.

