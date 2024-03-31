SECRETARY OF STATE

The Secretary of State says the UK government will continue to work with all parties at Stormont to ensure political stability, following the resignation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The 61-year-old stood down as DUP leader after news broke that he faced a number of charges related to non-recent sexual offences which he has said he will strenuously contest.

BALLYNAHINCH ATTACK

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed and seriously injured in County Down. Another teenager was punched in the face during the incident in Ballynahinch.

BANGOR BULGARY

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s have been left shaken after two men broke into their home and threatened to shoot them and burn them with acid. It happened at around 1 o'clock this morning at Ballyree Drive in Bangor.

The suspects demanded money and rummaged around the property. One of them punched the male resident in the face before leaving with cigarettes and a sum of money. Police have appealed for information.

LURGAN KNIFE

A woman has had a knife held to her throat and her home ransacked during an aggravated burglary in Craigavon. Three masked men entered the house in the Parkmore area at 6-thirty yesterday morning. They left the scene with a number of items including a phone and keys.

GAA SCORES

Turning to sport and in gaelic games, and it was a nail biting finish in the division one final at Croke Park this afternoon between Derry and Dublin. The game went to extra time with the final score Derry 3 - 18 Dublin 2 - 21 .

Meanwhile Donegal won the division two final thanks to a 15-14 win against Armagh. A last minute point from Aaron Doherty secured the trophy for Jim McGuinness' men.

IRISH CUP

Cliftonville will meet Linfield in the Irish Cup final after a 2 - nil win over Larne last night. Jonny Addis put the reds ahead in the first half of the semi-final at Windsor Park before a deflected strike from Ronan Hale late in the game secured the side victory.

The final will take place on the 4th of May.

