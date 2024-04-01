A dissident march in Londonderry to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising has passed off without major incident.

The event, organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee, started in the Central Drive area of Creggan before making its way to the City Cemetery.

There was a colour party made up of people wearing face coverings, sunglasses and paramilitary-style dress, carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags.

Wreaths were laid at the republican plot at the City Cemetery and an oration was delivered.

A police helicopter was in the skies throughout proceedings, and a drone issued a warning to those assembled that it was an unnotified parade.

Media came under attack following the march, with a number of petrol bombs thrown.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: " We would ask drivers to avoid Central Drive and the surrounding area in Creggan where there are a number of people with petrol bombs in the area, and a van has been set on fire. We will keep you updated. "

Police on the ground were attacked at the same event last year with petrol bombs and other missiles.

Groups marched in west Belfast and other areas in Northern Ireland across the Easter weekend as part of an annual public marking of the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising against the then-British rule across the island of Ireland.

Most parades were lawful and also passed without incident.

