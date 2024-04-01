A man aged in his 20s is in a critical condition following an assault in Co Down.

Police said he had been at a licensed premises in the Bridge Street area of Rostrevor on Sunday night when there was an altercation.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We know that the premises were busy at the time, and would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the altercation, or who may have other information which could assist with our investigation, to contact us on 101."

