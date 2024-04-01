A road closure remains in place in Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh, following a serious single-vehicle crash.

It happened on the Enniskillen Road on Sunday.

"Motorists are reminded that the Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard, remains closed following a serious road traffic collision," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey."

