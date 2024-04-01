Two young people have been released on bail after being charged in connection with the stabbing of a teenage boy in Co Down at the weekend.

The charges facing Joseph Skelly and Holly Kilmartin, both aged 20, with an address given as Hillcrest Drive, Ballynahinch, were heard at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

The pair were charged following the incident in Ballynahinch on Saturday night. The boy was taken to hospital.

Skelly was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

Kilmartin was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A detective told the court they believe they could connect the accused to the charges.

Skelly indicated he understood the charges when they were put to him, as he appeared via videolink from Musgrave holding centre in Belfast, while Kilmartin did not appear before court.

The court heard police received a 999 call at around 7.25pm on Saturday reporting that a boy, aged 16, had been stabbed in an area behind a community centre in Ballynahinch. The victim was stabbed in his lower abdomen.

Witnesses alleged that Skelly had been the perpetrator of the stabbing and attacks on two other young people, accompanied by Kilmartin, who was described in court as his girlfriend.

The witnesses alleged Kilmartin had kicked the person who had been stabbed while he was on the ground, and also punched another young person at the scene.

The victim remained in hospital on Monday, the court heard, having suffered a “significant injury where part of his small bowel had to be removed”, and remained under observation.

The court heard that around 30 young people, aged between 14 to 16, witnessed the incident.

Bail was refused on Sunday night due to the seriousness of the incident, there not being a suitable address and fear of repercussions.

However the court heard bail conditions had since been agreed, which included £350, no contact between the co-accused, no contact with any of the victims or witnesses, not to enter Ballynahinch, and a curfew from 7pm to 7am and residing at separate addresses in Belfast given to the court.

The two accused are set to appear before a court in Downpatrick on Thursday.

