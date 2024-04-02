Police have confirmed a woman's body has been recovered from the River Lagan in Lisburn.

They said formal identification is yet to take place, however the PSNI has notified the family of missing woman Paula Elliott.

The 52-year-old was reported missing on 5 March.

"Police can confirm that the body of a woman was recovered from the river Lagan in Lisburn on Monday, 1st April," a police statement said.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, however, we have notified the family of Paula Elliott who was reported missing on Tuesday, 5th March 2024.

"A post mortem will take place in due course."

