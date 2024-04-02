Simon Coveney has announced he will not be continuing to serve in the Irish cabinet.

The enterprise minister said he has told new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris he doesn't want to be part of his cabinet when Mr Harris takes over as Taoiseach next week.

"Last night I spoke to @SimonHarrisTD to inform him that I would not be making myself available to serve in cabinet when the Dáil resumes next week," Mr Coveney posted on social media.

"I’ll continue to work as a proud TD for Cork South Central and will of course actively support the Government in the Dáil."

Simon Coveney served as Ireland's foreign affairs minister from June 2017 to December 2022 and was tanaiste from November 2017 to June 2020.

His decision to step down from the cabinet follows Leo Varadkar's resignation as Fine Gael leader last month.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris was declared Fine Gael leader after other heavyweights in the party said they would not run.

When the Irish Parliament returns from the Easter recess on Tuesday April 9, it will vote on whether Mr Harris will become the next, and youngest, Tasoieach.

