The sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has accused dissidents of manipulating young people in the same way that paedophiles do to get them to do their bidding.

Nichola Corner was speaking after trouble broke out following a parade to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising in Londonderry.

A van was set on fire and petrol bombs were thrown at members of the media during disorder in the Creggan area of the city on Monday.

It happened just metres from where Lyra McKee was murdered in April 2019.

"These people are no better than peadophiles, they are grooming, exploiting young people for their own gratification," Nichola Corner told UTV.

Police said they saw evidence of petrol bombs being prepared by young people prior to the parade.

A statement from the PSNI said: "It’s incredibly sad, and really disheartening to see young people, including children, involved in this.

"Using young people in this way, risking their safety and encouraging them to engage in criminality is reprehensible."

Monday's disorder has been widely condemned by Stormont politicians.

Meanwhile police have described attacks on the media as "extremely disappointing" and said the PSNI is supporting those affected.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: "What we saw yesterday was an unrepresentative, small minority who remain intent on causing violence and disorder and who will exploit local young people in the process.

“Moving forward, we’ll continue to focus on delivering policing with the community in Creggan.

“We welcome the broad condemnation of these events, and we are grateful for the wide support we’ve had from across the community since yesterday."

