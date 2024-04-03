Four people have been treated for smoke inhalation following an arson attack at a house in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Police said it's believed the fire was started after a flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox of the property in the Winters Grove area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fire crews attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Police said "extensive damage" was caused to the interior of the property and they described the incident as "extremely reckless".

A spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3.45am, it was a reported that a fire had been started at a property in the Winters Grove area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who had managed to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to have been started after flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox.

“The four occupants of the house were inside at the time of the incident, and were treated at the scene by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

“This was an extremely reckless incident, and we are grateful to our colleagues in the Fire Service for tackling this fire, which could have had very serious consequences for those affected.

“An investigation is underway, and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist us, including CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch by calling 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.