Police have arrested 10 people as part of an initiative tackling business crime.

Officers carried out a number of vehicle checkpoints and searches during the Safer Business Action Day operation on Friday.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said: “Officers across Northern Ireland conducted planned operations including high visibility patrols, proactive activity against offenders, and engaged with local businesses and the public.

“Working alongside our policing partners An Garda Siochana and Belfast Harbour Police we conducted 18 vehicle checkpoints, including in Newry and Belfast.

“We also arrested 10 people on suspicion of a number of offences including theft, conducted 14 searches, and issued three community resolution notices (CRNs).”

He added: “This follows on from Thursday’s seizure, when detectives from our Organised Crime Branch seized over 20,000 counterfeit Apple items, such as AirPods, Apple chargers and iPhones, in Portadown and Belfast.

“Safer Business Action Days are part of a national month of action to tackle retail crime launched by the National Business Crime Centre.

“They are an opportunity for us to work alongside our partners to highlight crime prevention initiatives, and increase engagement with local businesses and retail outlets and tackle some of the most prolific offenders.”

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson urged retailers to report offences to police and to reach out to their local neighbourhood and crime prevention officers.

He said: “We know under-reporting is an issue in all sectors of business crime.

“Please let us know if you have been a victim or you see something suspicious happening. Your report helps us target our resources, apprehend offenders and ultimately reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Working alongside our partners in the business community we will continue working to make sure that our towns and cities remain safe, attractive and prosperous places where business crime will not be tolerated.”

