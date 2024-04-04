Play Brightcove video

A large quantity of potentially lethal drugs has been recovered from a beach on the Ards Peninsula.

It unclear how the prescription medication - including the controlled drug Tramadol - found its way onto the Cloughey shoreline, with police asking people in the area to remain vigilant.

In addition to this, almost 600 buscopan pain relief tablets were also taken away from the shoreline.

Tramadol abuse can have very serious consequences and are potentially lethal in the wrong hands.

Police say the wider area was scanned but are continuing to ask the public to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to them.

