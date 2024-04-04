Play Brightcove video

Bernie McKearney knows all about loss those closest to her taken in the most brutal way.

First her husband and his uncle Jack were singled out for death in the butcher's shop where they worked in Moy in April 1992.

If that wasn't enough,widowed mother-of-four Bernie would find the bodies of her elderly parents Charlie and Tess six months after her husband was gunned down...

The same UVF unit responsible.

The gun used - also shockingly used in 14 other murders - that alone proof of just how prolific this gang was.

Loyalists claimed they were targeting IRA members they believed to be in the house - but a subsequent investigation found the couple had no links whatsoever to terrorism.

32 years on and while there may have been convictions connected to what took place here some of the most infamous names and faces from our dark past are now being linked to these murders all that now playing out at inquests where these notorious killlers also state agents.

They are: Billy 'king rat' Wright....who was murdered in the Maze prison in 1997,his henchman Mark 'Swinger' Fulton - who died in prison five years later and Robin 'the Jackal' Jackson - already a known agent now also dead

