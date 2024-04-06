Play Brightcove video

Sarah Clarke has Northern Ireland's news for Saturday 6 April 2024

STORM KATHLEEN

Storm Kathleen has caused significant disruption across Northern Ireland with gales of up to 60 miles per hour recorded in coastal areas.

Roads have been closed and flights delayed with hundreds of households suffering power cuts due to high winds. A weather warning remains in place until 10 o'clock this evening.

UNPAID CARERS

A new law comes into effect in England, Scotland and Wales today entitling unpaid carers to take up to a week of unpaid leave every 12 months. However, the Carers Leave Act won't apply in Northern Ireland. Campaigners say carers here are being left behind.

Stormont's Economy Department told UTV that it intends to bring forward an employments right bill during the current mandate and that the right to carers' leave will be considered.

MISSING PERSON

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of missing person Corin Richard.

The 24 year old from the Antrim area was reported missing on Thursday morning and was last seen in Glengall Street in Belfast that afternoon.

NI WOMEN

Sport next and Northern Ireland's women started their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign with a frustrating draw against Malta.

Despite dominating the match Tanya Oxtoby's side struggled to break down their opponents at Windsor Park. Simone Magill had a goal ruled out for debatable handball in the first-half.

REPUBLIC WOMEN

Meanwhile the Republic of Ireland opened their campaign with a 1-nil loss in France. The hosts dominated the game, with the Republic managing just one shot in the game.

ICE-HOCKEY

In ice-hockey the battle of the two most recent Elite League champions didn't disappoint at the SSE Arena last night.

The Belfast Giants eventually slipped to a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Sheffield Steelers with Patrick Watling goal the winner. The two sides meet again tonight at 7pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.