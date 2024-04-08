Play Brightcove video

The family of a teenager who died in a collision near Castlewellan have said they now understand the devastation caused such tragedies.

Jay Marks from Downpatrick, was killed after his car left the Ballylough Road on 2 February. Despite efforts from emergency services to save his life, he died at the scene.

The 18-year-old is one of 16 victims killed on Northern Ireland's roads in 2024, the highest number for eight years. Half of these deaths have occurred in the south east region, across County Down and County Armagh.

Speaking exclusively to UTV, his mother Donna and sister Leasa, said Jay will never be forgotten and that two months on, things are still difficult.

"Last week and this week has been the hardest for me I think," said Leasa.

"You're throwing yourself into doing everything for him, you know, the funeral and the month's mind and things like that. And now you're just like, what do you do now?"

75% of road deaths so far have occurred on rural roads, just as Jay's did as he made his way home from work.

"He (Patrick, Jay's father) saw the two air ambulance guys jumping over the fence and coming down towards us and he said, 'Donna, I think we've lost Jamie."

Davy Jackson, Chairman of Road Safe NI said he was 'very dismayed' at the number of road deaths."Last year we had 71 which was the highest figure for over 8 years."Sadly this year has started off much the same. On the fourth of this month we were on 15. Same as last year."So it looks like the number is going to be high this year unless people change their ways."

Oonagh Burns from Strabane is the latest person to be killed on our roads. The 35-year-old died on the A5 on Sunday leaving yet another family in mourning.

