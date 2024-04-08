Police have confirmed that a woman was killed in a crash on the A5 on Sunday.

She was 35-year-old Strabane woman Oonagh Burns.

The single vehicle road crash happened near Bready at around 1.30pm. Ms Burns was driving a white Seat Leon on the Victoria Road when it left the carriageway close to the junction with the Grangefoyle Road, police said.

"Sadly, Oonagh was pronounced dead at the scene. Victoria Road was closed for a number of hours following the collision but has now re-opened," police added.

"Our investigation is underway and I would ask anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and to make contact with the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield by calling 101, quoting reference number 813 07/04/24. "You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

