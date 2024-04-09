Play Brightcove video

Belfast to Dublin rail journeys will take less than two hours as new trains are set to replace the current fleet.

The PEACEPLUS programme funding of £140million for the cross-border rail service was announced on Tuesday.

The ‘Enterprise Fleet Replacement Programme’ will see eight new sets of trains replace the four sets currently operating the Belfast-Dublin service.

The programme aims to have the new trains operating from 2029 and operating an hourly timetable of services, and reduce journey times to "at least 1 hour 55 minutes."

The trains will initially be electric and battery power, however PEACEPLUS says they "can be converted into fully electric operation in the future" as part of the goal of an all-island electric rail corridor.

Figures from all governments involved said that this service will support movement towards decarbonisation or net zero goals.

It is also hoped the investment will improve accesibility and passenger exeperience.

Funding for the project is also coming from the Department of Infrastructure and the Irish Department of Transport.

Infratstructure Minister John O'Dowd said it was an "exciting time for rail travel" and that the new fleet, "will pave the way for the Enterprise service to become the first electrified inter-city service on the island which will support our decarbonisation commitments".

He added: "The investment will improve the experience of people travelling by train and encourage others to use these services. By doing so you will be playing your part in our shared journey to net zero as well as enjoying the many benefits to be gained by rail travel.”

Eamon Ryan TD, the Department of Transport Minister in the Republic of Ireland welcomed the investment in a "flagship" service, saying that it is a "well-known symbol of North-South cooperation and this replacement programme is a key priority of both Governments.

"The programme will significantly improve accessibility between the two largest cities on the island through increased service frequency and a faster journey time. "This is another indication of the ambition we have to put the island of Ireland on track for a new age of rail, connecting more cities and towns and opening up quality rail service to more people. "The funding for this programme under the PEACEPLUS programme and from both Government Departments demonstrates the positive impact cooperation has on meeting our shared goals of a cleaner, greener, interconnected all-island future.”

PEACEPLUS is a programme run in partnership between the European Union, the UK and Irish governments and the Northern Ireland Executive.

The programme is worth €1.14billion (£976m) and is managed by the EU.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.