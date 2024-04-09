A man has died following a crash in Ballynahinch on Monday.

Police have only said they are investigating and are appealing for information and will provide more information later.

A number of roads in Ballynahinch, which had been closed due to the earlier road traffic collision have now reopened.

The Newcastle Road in Seaforde has also reopened.

Sinn Féin South Down MP Chris Hazzard extended his condolences to the family and friends of the man killed. “It’s tragic news that a man has died in a road traffic collision and I want to firstly extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends,” he said. “The community is shocked and heartbroken at this incident and I know they will rally around to support the man’s family in what will be difficult days ahead. “I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for their efforts at the scene and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to police. “This is another sad reminder of the pressing need to move forward and deliver the Ballynahinch bypass.” Police added: " Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash cam footage from either the Newcastle Road in Seaforde or from Ballynahinch yesterday afternoon, Monday 8th April, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1239 08/04/24.

"Further information in relation to this incident will be provided in due course."

