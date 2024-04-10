Grandfather, 94, forced to wait three days in A&E for hospital bed

Play Brightcove video

UTV can reveal that a 94-year-old grandfather was forced to wait three days in an Emergency Department for a bed, as hospital overcrowding continues to cause concern for frontline staff.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned that patients cannot be properly cared for in such conditions and it has urged executive ministers to help end this long-running crisis.

The grandfather initially had to spend three hours in an ambulance as there was no room in the Emergency Department for him, before eventually being given a chair to wait on. His family say his was one of several ambulances lined up outside.

