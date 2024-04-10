A man has been stabbed multiple times during an attack in west Belfast. Two people have been arrested following the incident in the early hours of Wednesday. A PSNI spokesperson said: “Just after 2.45am, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man had been stabbed in the St Bernadette’s Avenue area.

“When officers arrived at the scene, a man aged in his 20s was found with multiple wounds to his face, body and arms. “He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. “A 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. “They remain in police custody.” The spokesperson added: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 135 of 10/04/24.”

