Police have named the man who died following a road traffic collision in The Square area of Ballynahinch on Monday 8 April as 70-year-old Giovanni Buggea.

He was hit by a lorry in the town and was found dead almost eight miles away in Seaforde when the HGV stopped at a quarry premises in the Newcastle Road area.

On Monday, Sinn Féin South Down MP Chris Hazzard extended his condolences to the family and friends of the man killed.

“It’s tragic news that a man has died in a road traffic collision and I want to firstly extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

“The community is shocked and heartbroken at this incident and I know they will rally around to support the man’s family in what will be difficult days ahead.“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for their efforts at the scene and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to police.“This is another sad reminder of the pressing need to move forward and deliver the Ballynahinch bypass.”

