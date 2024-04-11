Play Brightcove video

An inquest into the death of a six-day-old baby has been told that he would likely have survived had he been born by caesarean section.

A panel of experts have given evidence to the coroner's court about the death of baby Troy Brady at Craigavon Area Hospital in 2016.

They told the hearing they believed that a delay in the breech delivery was likely a factor in the infant's death.

Baby Troy

Baby Troy Brady was born in the maternity unit at Craigavon Area Hospital on 19th August 2019. He died in the hospital's paediatric intensive care unit on 25th August 2019.

The inquest has heard the baby was born with severe head injuries, with a lack of blood and oxygen to the brain. His mother insisted doctors did not inform her of the risks of a natural birth with a breech baby. Something the Southern Health Trust disputes.

During labour baby Troy's head became stuck. He was not breathing when he was born and had to be rushed to intensive care where he died six days later.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.