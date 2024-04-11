Electric Ireland has announced a price reduction for its residential customers in Northern Ireland.

The 15% cut kicks in on June 4.

Customers will save, on average, around £200 off their annual bills and will receive information on their tariffs in the coming days.

Bill Coyle, from Electric Ireland said: "We always seek to offer the best prices to our customers.

"Electric Ireland offers a range of solutions to help customers with financial challenges and works closely with several organisations including Age NI, Advice NI and NEA who can also provide support for energy users."

The cut is the latest from energy companies in Northern Ireland after a series of price hikes brought on by global pressures on supplies.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.