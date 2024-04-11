Play Brightcove video

There have been calls for specific laws in Northern Ireland for attacks on shop workers.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that his government will be amending its Criminal Justice Bill to bring in the new offence, which will only apply in England and Wales

He said: “I am sending a message to those criminals – whether they are serious organised criminal gangs, repeat offenders or opportunistic thieves – who think they can get away with stealing from these local businesses or abusing shopworkers, enough is enough. “Our local shops are the lifeblood of our communities, and they must be free to trade without the threat of crime or abuse.”

The new offence will carry a maximum sentence of six months' imprisonment or an unlimited fine, the same sentence for the existing offence of common assault. Repeat offenders could also be forced to wear an electronic tag, as could consistent shoplifters, under amendments to the Bill currently making its way through Parliament. Retail NI has called for Northern Ireland to be included in the new law. Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “This is a welcome announcement by the Prime Minister given the huge increase in the physical and verbal abuse of shop workers in England and Wales.

“Northern Ireland is now the only part of the UK not to have such laws to deter criminals and to protect shop staff.

"In two weeks Retail NI will be launching a comprehensive report on the experiences of our members relating to business crime. It will also outline what the Department of Justice and PSNI need to do to tackle it.

“Top of our list is for this law to include Northern Ireland.

“Our shop staff deserve no less." Justice minister Naomi Long says she's considering introducing further legal protections for shop workers.

She added: "I condemn all abuse and violence directed at any frontline workers.

"No-one should face mistreatment whilst doing their job and serving the public and such attacks are wholly unacceptable and must not be tolerated.

"Such abuse or violence can be prosecuted under existing laws designed to protect any member of the public from harm. However, the introduction of further protections for these workers is something I am giving further consideration to.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.