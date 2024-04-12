'An insult': Sean Brown's family on Government taking legal action

Play Brightcove video

The family of Sean Brown has said it is an "insult" that the Government is taking legal action relating to the inquest into his death.

The move will effectively delay a decision on whether to grant a public inquiry into the GAA official's murder. Mr Brown, who was 61, was abducted in Bellaghy in Co Londonderry and was shot near Randalstown in 1997.

His daughter Siobhan Brown said the family is still coming to terms with the development.

Siobhan said: "My father was an innocent victim in all of this, he didn't deserve to die.

"He was just going about his normal day-today business."

Siobhan added: "We believe it's an insult to us as a family but also to the memory of my father."

In March a coroner called for a public inquiry into the murder of Sean Brown after ruling the case could not proceed due to the withholding of sensitive files.

Mr Justice Kinney said his ability to examine the death had been “compromised” by the extent of confidential state material being excluded from the proceedings on national security grounds.

He called on Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to establish a public inquiry - with the deadline passing this week.

A UK Government spokesperson said they were applying for leave to take a judicial review relating to the inquest. They did not state the reasons for the action.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage given the matter is now the subject of judicial consideration," they added.

It is understood, however, the nature of the action centres on the partial release of sensitive information during proceedings.

Sean Brown, 61, was abducted and killed by loyalists as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones Club in Co Londonderry in May 1997. No one has been convicted of his murder.

The inquest, which began in March 2023 has heard how a number of people linked to the killing were state agents.

