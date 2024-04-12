They're hailed as music icons and are among the most successful bands in history.

And in celebration of the 30th anniversary of classic debut single Supersonic on 11 April 1994, Oasis have today unveiled an essential early live recording of the song - captured in Belfast...

The band's YouTube page says: "This kinetic live version of Supersonic was recorded at the Limelight, Belfast on 4th September 1994, perfectly capturing the moment when Oasis were one of the most exciting new bands and poised on the brink of era-defining crossover success.

"Earlier that week, their seminal debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ had been released (29th August 1994) and shortly before taking to the stage in Belfast, the band discovered the album had reached Number 1 in the UK Official Album Chart."

Fans travelled from all over Northern Ireland to see the concert that was described as an "unforgettable gig that would go down in local folklore".

One comment on the band's YouTube page said: "This is what started the greatest band in history!"

Another added: "Greatest gig I ever saw. Life changing."

David Neely, who was general manager and booker at the venue in 1994, recalled the night of Oasis’ gig.

He said: “They took the stage in the Limelight, Belfast on Sunday 4th September. It was a sell out 500 people at the gig and tickets only £6.75!

"The Sunday of the week the debut album was released, the Limelight show was the right venue, for the right band at the right time.

"I remember around 6.30pm (in the dark days before mobile phones) that a call came into the office from Radio One, saying the band had just went to Number 1 in the album charts.

"It was a show that is now claimed by thousands that they were there - simply a show that is legendary in these parts.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.