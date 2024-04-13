Detectives investigating a report of a stabbing in Lisburn have charged a man to court.

Officers received reports around 3.40pm on Friday afternoon that a man had been stabbed in the North Street area of Upper Ballinderry.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill.

He has also been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug and common assault.

The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15th April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.