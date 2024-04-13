Ulster saw their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup crushed by Clermont 53-14 at the Stade Marcel-Michelin as the French heavyweights ran in seven tries.

Back-row forward Nick Timoney touched down twice for Ulster, with both scores converted by scrum-half John Cooney, but the visitors had no answer to Clermont’s pace and all-court game.

Number-eight Pita-Gus Sowakula scored two tries, as did flanker Peceli Yato, while Alex Newsome, Rob Simmons and Joris Jurand also breached the Ulster defence as Clermont romped home through 33 unanswered second-half points.

Fly-half Anthony Belleau kicked four conversions and two penalties, with Bautista Delguy and Sebastien Bezy each landing a conversion.

Clermont will now face the Sharks in the last-four.

