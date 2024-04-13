Play Brightcove video

Man arrested by police investigating Co Down shooting

A man has been left in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Co Down.

Detectives have issued a renewed appeal for information and witnesses following the incident in Banbridge on Friday night.

Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that a man aged in his 40s had been shot in his abdomen by a masked man while in the car park in the Rathfriland Road area.

Man charged by detectives investigating stabbing in Lisburn

Detectives investigating a report of a stabbing in Lisburn have charged a man to court. Officers received reports around 3.40pm on Friday afternoon that a man had been stabbed in the North Street area of Upper Ballinderry. Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Ulster's European Challenge Cup campaign crushed by Clermont 53-14 at Stade Marcel Michelin

Ulster saw their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup crushed by Clermont 53-14 at the Stade Marcel-Michelin as the French heavyweights ran in seven tries. Back-row forward Nick Timoney touched down twice for Ulster, with both scores converted by scrum-half John Cooney, but the visitors had no answer to Clermont’s pace and all-court game. Number-eight Pita-Gus Sowakula scored two tries, as did flanker Peceli Yato, while Alex Newsome, Rob Simmons and Joris Jurand also breached the Ulster defence as Clermont romped home through 33 unanswered second-half points.

McIlroy off to disappointing start in round three at Augusta

Rory McIlroy failed to find the fast start he was looking for in round three of the 88th Masters at Augusta National. McIlroy had not given up hope of challenging for the title despite a birdie-free 77 on Friday leaving him 10 shots off the lead shared by Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau. The world number two noted that he won the Dubai Desert Classic in January from the same position, but quickly gave himself more work to do with a bogey on the first. A birdie on the par-five second repaired the damage before three straight pars left McIlroy where he started on four over par.

