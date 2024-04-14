A man has escaped injury in an arson attack on a house in south Belfast.

Two dogs were also inside the property on Kilburn Street when the front door was set alight.

Detectives say scorch damage was caused but that the fire was extinguished before emergency services arrived.

The attack, which happened at around 10.20pm on Saturday, is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

Police have begun an investigation and say they are yet to establish a motive.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Kilburn Street area between 10pm and 10.15pm, to get in touch.”

