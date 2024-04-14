Two police officers and a member of the public have been treated in hospital after they were involved in a road crash in County Down.

The PSNI says the officers were responding to a separate incident in Newry shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday when their car collided with another vehicle.

The Fathom Road was closed for a time while emergency services attended the scene.

Both officers and the member of the public were given first aid before being taken to hospital.

None of their injuries are believed to be life threatening.

PSNI Inspector Porter said: “I wish both our police officers and member of the public a speedy and full recovery from their injuries."

An investigation into what happened has begun.

