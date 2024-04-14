Play Brightcove video

Two officers and a motorist injured in police car collision

Two police officers and a member of the public have been injured in a collision in Newry. They were taken to hospital following the two-vehicle crash on Fathom Road, shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday. The police vehicle had been responding to a separate incident when it collided with a car.

Emergency services attend scene of Co Fermanagh crash

Emergency services have been dealing with a crash in County Fermanagh.

The Sligo Road is closed at its junction with Corraglass Road in Letterbreen.

Police say the road should be avoided and that diversions are in place.

Man escapes injury in Belfast arson attack

A man and two dogs have escaped injury during an arson attack on their south Belfast home.

Scorch damage was caused to the property on Kilburn Street after the door was set alight just before 10.30pm on Saturday night.

The fire was put out before emergency services arrived.

Police say they're working to establish a motive for the attack, which they are treating as arson with intent to endanger life.

