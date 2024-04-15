Public inquiry offices are set to close at 11 police stations across Northern Ireland.

The move, that will see four police stations in Belfast affected, as well as stations across the region, has been blamed on financial and resource pressures.

The stations affected are Lisburn Road, Strand Town, Tennent Street and Woodbourne in Belfast, as well as Bangor, Banbridge, Magherafelt, Dungannon, Lisnaskea, Waterside and Newtownabbey.

The inquiry office closures are likely to take place within the three months, and are designed to make a significant financial saving as well as maximise the availability of officers for critical service provision within communities.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the decision was “not taken lightly”.

“Last month the Chief Constable informed the Northern Ireland Policing Board that as a consequence of the current financial and resource pressures facing the Police Service, the decision has been taken to reduce the number of station inquiry offices from 28 to 17,” he said.

“This decision follows an extensive review which included analysis of the volume and type of demand in inquiry offices.

This review concluded that against the backdrop of wider resource challenges, the current service is neither sustainable nor effective.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we are conscious there may be an actual or perceived loss of accessibility, visibility and ability to respond to the needs of the community.

“However, the PSNI is facing unprecedented financial pressure and savings are necessary to deliver a sustainable and effective organisation.”

He added: “It is important to emphasise that these are not station closures. Police officers and staff will continue to serve the community from these locations.”

