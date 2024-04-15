A review of paediatric waiting times in Northern Ireland shows the number of children waiting for outpatient appointments has reached "an all-time high".

A report from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) revealed that between June 2016 and June 2023, there was a 172.6% overall increase of children waiting for a first outpatient appointment.

There was an increase of 21.3% for those waiting over 52 weeks in the same period.

Dr Ray Nethercott, RCPCH Ireland Officer, has described it as a "catastrophe for children".

"The upward trajectory of outpatient waiting times for paediatrics has continued to increase year on year since 2016, reaching an all-time high in 2023," says Dr Nethercott.

"This is unsustainable and real systemic change is needed to turn this curve."

According to the report, in June 2016 the total number of ongoing waits was 8,170, while in June 2023 it had risen to 22,272.

In terms of the difference between 2022 and 2023, the figure rose from 18,179 total ongoing waits to 22,272, which is an increase of 22.5%.

When looking at the group with the longest ongoing waits - over 52 weeks - there were 578 ongoing waits in June 2016 compared to 6,326 in June 2023.

Patients waiting over 52 weeks made up 7.1% of total waits in the quarter ending June 2016, while in the quarter ending June 2023, they made up 28.4% of total waits.

"We know that NI has faced insurmountable pressures within Health and Social Care, but the current configuration of paediatrics is not working," says Dr Nethercott.

"It has been pointed out by numerous stakeholders, including the Children’s Commissioner that NI has the lowest spend on children’s services in the UK.

"In health, the funding allocations are much less clear and do not adhere to the five child rights principles for public budgeting i.e. effectiveness, efficiency, equity, transparency and sustainability.

"Nonetheless, working together, to reconfigure how we deliver child centred health care, in the right place, at the right time, by the right people, we can better serve our infants, children and young people."

In a statement, the Department of Health said "tackling lengthy waiting times is a key priority" and that it "requires sustainable and recurrent funding".

A spokesperson continued: "This report demonstrates that we must do everything we can to improve outcomes for children and young people.

"We recognise the pandemic and ongoing resource constraints have exacerbated existing pressures on children’s services and have adversely impacted children’s health and wellbeing.

"The Child Health Partnership, and the recently established Programme Board, are currently working to rebuild and reconfigure services following the pandemic.

"Tackling lengthy waiting times is a key priority. It is, undoubtedly, a long-term issue that requires sustainable and recurrent funding, workforce development and system-wide transformation.

"Our waiting lists are unacceptable, and the need to transform services on a sustainable basis is paramount. These figures show the scale of the waiting list crisis and demonstrate the need for multi-year funding."

