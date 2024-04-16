Play Brightcove video

A mother has spoken of the terrifying moment when her toddler son was knocked to the ground and attacked by a dog whilst walking with his grandfather in north Belfast.

The attack happened in the Prospect Park area of Ardoyne on Monday, 25 March.

Captured on CCTV three-year-old Keaghán Bunting suffered severe facial injuries when a black mixed husky collie breed on a lead launched him.

Keaghán's mum Alice Lee Bunting told UTV she is lucky her son is alive and that the attack has changed him.

"I got a short phone call to say Keaghán was attacked and my heart just raced," she told UTV.

"I didn't know what to do I didn't know what to expect and I was just praying and hoping for the best until I got to hospital.

"Normally Keaghán is a bubbly wee boy...even though it's three weeks on from the attack I can see a change in him.

"He's not sleeping...he's just scared to go out."

The north Belfast mum wanted to make sure this wouldn’t happen to anyone else.

UTV contacted the PSNI and in a statement they said they were aware of the incident and it has been referred to the local council dog warden who is leading the investigation.

However, Alice-Lee said the council took four days to intervene – time she says could have given the dog another opportunity to attack again.

In response, Belfast City Council said: "We have been in contact with the child's family about the case, which remains a priority for the service, and cannot comment further while the investigation is ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.