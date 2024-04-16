Noah and Isla have emerged as the most popular names given to Northern Ireland’s latest little residents in 2023.

The names Jack, James, Cillian and Charlie rounded out the top five names for newborn boys last year, while the most popular names for girls also included Fiadh, Grace, Emily and Olivia.

Meanwhile some of the more usual baby names recorded in the region in 2023 included Lilibet, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter in 2021, as well as Molly-Mae, Axl and Lando.

The latest figures were compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, which also keeps historical data dating back to 1922.

The data indicates that the most popular names registered at births since 1992 were John and Mary.

