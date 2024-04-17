Play Brightcove video

A Co Antrim man who was sexually abused as a child along with his young sister has branded their tormenter ''beyond human'. Their abuser was only a child himself when he committed most of these terrible crimes which included rape. Shockingly, Dennis Allen, originally from Ballymena, was also their step-brother.

The 49-year-old is now in jail. Last week his 14-year sentence was cut by three years to 11 because of his age at the time of his offending 30 years ago. He was also placed on the sex offenders' register and disqualified from working with children.

Dennis Allen has had his sentenced reduced to 11 years.

His step-siblings Gordon and Sara Allen bravely waived their right to anonymity not only to expose the horrific abuse they endured as children at the hands of their depraved step-brother in a bid to name and shame him. Reducing his sentencing because most of his crimes were carried out when Allen was aged between 13 and 15, the judges said last week:''Our final word is for both victims who have suffered greatly because of this offending and who are to be commended for their bravery.

" We understand that no sentence can fully repair the pain and damage caused by such sibling abuse, however, the sentence we have imposed fully vindicates their position and it is a public record which we hope provides some solace and deterrence to others.'' Speaking exclusively to UTV, Gordon who was abused by his step-brother when he was eight years old said their fight was not about time spent in jail. ''We got our justice, we hope others get their justice too.''

