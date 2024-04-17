Play Brightcove video

UTV Presenter Pamela Ballantine has received an MBE for her charitable fundraising in Northern Ireland.

Pamela attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle today to receive the honour.

Princess Anne presented the award to the broadcaster, pinning the medal on her lapel before engaging in a short conversation.

Pamela has had an illustrious and long career in broadcasting, and supported numerous charitable causes throughout her life.

She was awarded the MBE in the New Year's Honours list and on the anniversary of her breast cancer diagnosis. She has since been given the all clear.

Ms Ballantine said the honour came as a total surprise.

“I was absolutely thrilled and very surprised as well,” she said.

