Irish premier Simon Harris has described the Stardust tragedy as “one of the darkest moments in our history”.

He made the comments after a jury returned unlawful killing verdicts for all 48 people killed in the 1981 disaster.

The devastating blaze at the Stardust nightclub in Artane, north Dublin, broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day.

“A heartbreaking tragedy because of the lives that were lost, the families that were changed forever, and the long, drawn-out struggle for justice that followed,” Simon Harris said.

He remembered those who lost their lives and paid tribute to their families for pursuing truth and justice “to ensure that such a disaster never happens again”.

The verdict follows over 11 days of jury deliberations.

The jury foreman said they had reached the same verdict into the deaths of each individual, which will be delivered after matters relating to their identification and cause of death are dealt with. Directed by Ireland’s attorney general, the inquests have been the longest held in the Republic, with proceedings beginning a year ago. Some Stardust family members jumped to their feet and clapped at the verdict, while some sat in their seats and were moved to tears. Others embraced each other as soon as “unlawful killing” was said by the foreman of the jury.

After the verdicts were delivered, family members hugged their legal representatives. Others wiped away tears. One member of the jury became visibly emotional. The coroner thanked the jury for their service, stating that “the passing of years hasn’t diminished the horror of some of the evidence that you have heard”. At that point, families of the victims stood up in unison and applauded the jury members at length, with one person shouting “thank you”.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane paid tribute to the “persistence and commitment” of the families who had campaigned for fresh inquests.

“To the families I acknowledge the deaths of these 48 young people is a source of ongoing grief to those who loved them and it remains the defining loss of their lives,” she said.

“However, I hope that family members will have taken some solace from the fact that these fresh inquests were held, that the facts surrounding the deaths were examined in detail, that moving testimony was heard from many of those involved in the events of the night and, most importantly, that you the families felt fully involved in proceedings, however difficult it was to hear all of the evidence.

“The fact that these inquests have been held at all is in no small part due to the persistence and commitment of families over the years.

“And, finally, we remember those 48 young people who lost their lives on that fateful night. It is their lives that we’ve sought to vindicate by way of these inquests.”

The Taoiseach has said the Irish government will consider the verdict in full, and the recommendations of the jury.

“I want to acknowledge and thank the coroner, and her team and the jurors,” he said.

“Forty-eight young people never came home that night, but as Taoiseach I want to say this to their families; You never gave up on justice for them, you never let Ireland forget about them. They were never alone, and our country owes you a great debt for that.”

