A former Sinn Féin press officer charged with sex offences has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Michael McMonagle (42) of Limewood Street in Londonderry appeared at the city's crown court charged with two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in a sexual act.

He also faces 13 charges of attempted sexual communication with a child.

All of the charges were said to have occurred on dates between June 8 2020 and August 16 2021.

When the charges were put to him, McMonagle pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Defence counsel Kieran Mallon told the court: "There are a number of issues I would want to address in an urgent fashion."

He asked the court for a four-week adjournment 'for good reason'.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC told the defendant that there were a 'number of urgent investigations' that needed to be done.

He said he was releasing McMonagle on continuing bail and adjourned the case until May 17.

