The man accused of murdering Chloe Mitchell has been ordered to stand trial for attempting to prevent her lawful burial.

There were emotional scenes in court today for the hearing.

Appearing by videolink from prison at the town’s magistrates' court where Chloe’s grieving family and friends filled both sides of the public gallery, all wearing “Justice for Chloe T-shirts,” 26-year-old Rainey confirmed he had received papers and statements for the Preliminary Enquiry and that he was aware of the charges against him. Before any case can be elevated to the Crown Court the prosecution must first establish there is a Prima Facie case against an accused person and that is done through a PE.

Rainey, from James Street in Ballymena, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Chloe on 3 June last year.

He has also been charged attempting "to prevent the lawful and decent burial of a deceased body" in an offence alleged to be aggravated by domestic abuse. At Thursday's hearing it was the first time that charge has been laid against Rainey.

Chloe Mitchell.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre and detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena. Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena after the property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week and the discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena with members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisting police. During the brief PE, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer against Rainey and defence counsel Neil Moore told the court he had no contrary submissions. District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had read the papers and he was “satisfied there is a Prima facie case.” Rainey, wearing grey Adidas jumper as he sat in the videolink site at HMP Maghaberry, was told by the court clerk that although not obliged to he had the right to call evidence and witnesses to the court and to comment on the charges but the alleged killer declined to exercise those rights, telling the court he had nothing to say “at this time.” Remanding Rainey back into custody, DJ Broderick returned the case to Laganside Crown Court for trial and extending legal aid to allow a senior defence barrister to be instructed, scheduled the arraignment to be heard on 24 May. As the case concluded, there were shouts of abuse from the public gallery towards Rainey who was waiting to exit the videolink booth as the judge called for “quiet as you leave the court.”

