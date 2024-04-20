More than 1,000 parents and children have demonstrated in Belfast over rising childcare costs.

The colourful protest saw the demonstrators marching through Belfast with balloons, placards and prams, calling for immediate supports for parents.

Currently, parents in Northern Ireland can use some supports including tax credits.However, there is no scheme in place for free childcare in Northern Ireland, unlike in England where 30 hours are offered per week.

Stormont parties have placed a focus on prioritising childcare and, earlier this year, education minister Paul Givan said a new early learning and childcare strategy for Northern Ireland could cost £400 million a year.

Officials have said that progress on the strategy will ultimately depend on the availability of Executive funds.

Financial challenges and pressures across Northern Ireland’s public services have also led Stormont’s leaders to request face-to-face talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as they continue to press the Government for more funding.Saturday’s march was organised by Melted Parents NI which says urgent action is needed.

The group’s founder Casey McGivern said the turnout shows the “power of parents” as she issued a warning to politicians.

She said: “Parents have been politically engaged and activated by this cause and I would tell our parents: Pay attention.

“Because if you’re not taking action to support families you’re going to feel it at election.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the education minister has made the development of an early learning and childcare strategy a “top priority”.

“He is acutely aware that the cost of childcare puts immense strain on family finances and, in some cases, prevents parents from entering and remaining in the workforce,” they said.

“The minister is committed to delivering a bespoke and affordable scheme for Northern Ireland that addresses the challenges that we face and delivers the outcomes that we want to achieve.

“He appreciates that putting in place the full infrastructure required will take time and so is also considering what short-term measures might be possible to ease current pressures.”

It continued: “DE officials, in conjunction with colleagues in other departments, are actively considering what measures would be possible and appropriate to ease the childcare pressures which parents are facing.

“A thorough assessment of all relevant evidence is a core component of this work.

“The minister is engaging with parents, providers and other stakeholders to hear firsthand what action they consider needs to be taken to enable the provision of accessible and affordable childcare.

“Their ongoing involvement will also be required to inform the implementation of solutions.”

