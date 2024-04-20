Masonry was thrown at police during disorder in Londonderry on Friday night.

It happened in the Lone Moor Road area. Officers intervened following public disorder at a football match.

They said a large group of young people were involved in damaging police vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: " When responding to the incident, masonry was thrown at police.

"There have been no reports of injury at this time, however it was reported that a large group of young people were involved in the damage of a number of police vehicles.

"The group dispersed and a policing presence will remain in the area.

“Footage obtained by our evidence gathering team will form part of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101."

