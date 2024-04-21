Robin Swann is to step down as health minister when the general election is called.

The North Antrim MLA returned to the job following the return of powersharing at Stormont.

The UUP candidate held the job as health minister during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the party announced that Mr Swann would be switching constituencies to run as a candidate in South Antrim in the general election, expected later this year.

Elected representatives are not allowed to hold seats at Stormont and Westminster at the same time.

Mr Swann has now confirmed he will be stepping down as health minister when the general election campaign begins, according to the BBC.

He told Sunday Politics Northern Ireland: “My intention would not be to stay right up until polling day because purdah will kick in and there will be other stages as well,” he said.

“So that decision will be made long before the election day is called, by my party leader.”

Mr Swann also said it would be “rational” for his party colleague, Mike Nesbitt, to assume the role as health minister.

Following his reappointment to the health job after the return of Stormont, Mr Swann insisted in February that he was committed to the role.

At the time, he said the UUP had begun succession talks for the ministerial role and added that his election to Westminster would mean there was an MP “who actually understands our health service”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.