A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Antrim.

It happened on the Magheramore Road in Ballycastle on Saturday evening.

Police said 44-year-old Benny McIlhatton, from Loughguile, died at the scene. Two other people have been taken to hospital.

“At approximately 5.30pm, we received a report of a collision involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Jetta," a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers along with other emergency services attended but very sadly Mr McIlhatton, who was travelling on the motorcycle, died at the scene.

“Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“The Magheramore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened to traffic."

Police said a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and they have asked anyone with more information to get in touch on 101.

